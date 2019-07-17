STANGER ERNEST "ERNIE"

Passed away July 15, 2019. He was 89. Ernie grew up in Philadelphia and Abington, PA before settling in Feasterville, PA in 1957. The only child of German immigrants, as an adult he forged strong bonds with extended family, creating connections that remain today between family on both continents. Neighbors, friends, colleagues and family knew Ernie as an incredibly kind, generous and lovely man devoted to family. He deeply loved his wife of more than 60 years, Margie, and often expressed appreciation for his good fortune. They moved in 2011 from Bucks County to Pittsburgh, PA where he quickly made many friends and was an active member of the Masonic Village retirement community. He and Margie enjoyed doing many things together including tennis, learning to dance, reviewing potential scripts for the Bristol Riverside Theater, and traveling. Favorite trips included their voyage to Antarctica and those to Europe, Greece and Yellowstone National Park. Ernie was a steadfast, patient and loving father and doting grandfather. An accomplished handyman, he helped his grown kids complete extensive home remodeling projects. He played endless games with the grandchildren when they were young and later regaled them with his high school pranks. He worked for Bell Telephone in network administration for more than 40 years and knew Philadelphia well. He enjoyed the city, was a Temple University Owl and enjoyed collecting the 1990 U.S. Census in the region. He was a long-serving member of Northampton Presbyterian Church in Holland, PA as an elder and committee member. He served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during the Korean War. His commitment to service remained throughout his life as a Master Mason of the Freemasons, member of the Kiwanis and through ongoing charitable support of many children's and environmental charities. He is survived by his wife, Margie, and children Margaret (Meg) Stanger, Ernest Stanger (grandchildren Ernest and Nicholas) and Jean and Brian McAulay (grandchildren Ian and Julia). A memorial service to honor Ernie Stanger will be held at Northampton Presbyterian Church in Holland, PA Saturday, July 20, 2019, following a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and the National Park Foundation. Arrangements by the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sewickley.