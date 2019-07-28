|
|
SCHINDEHETTE ERNEST WILLIAM
Age 89, of Zelienople, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Passavant Community. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 6, 1930, the son of Ernest William Schindehette, Senior and Margaret (Crusan) Schindehette. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Lois Roemer Schindehette. Ernie and Lois graduated from Langley High School in 1948 and together chaired their class reunion committee until the 65th high school reunion in 2013. Immediately after high school, Ernie joined the United States Navy and served aboard the Essex-class aircraft carrier USS Boxer where he attained the rank of fireman before his honorable discharge in 1949. He briefly attended Thiel College in Greenville, PA, but shifted his focus and joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #5 apprentice program in 1951. He and Lois wed at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pittsburgh on Valentine's Day, 1952. Ernie was employed as a Journeyman electrician. He worked at industrial sites for more than a decade before joining Allegheny County as an electrician. He left the County to become the Director of Training for Local Union #5 and retired in 1994. He continued as a member of the Pennsylvania State Apprenticeship Committee until 1999. An active member of the Free Masons, Ernie served as Grand Master of Guthrie Lodge #509 in Pleasant Hills, PA in 1975 and remained active until moving to Greensburg, PA in 1998. Ernie was an avid bicyclist and volunteered with the Westmorland County rail-to-trail Five Star Trail Chapter in Greensburg. He and Lois delivered Meals on Wheels for many years in Greensburg. He was a member of First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pittsburgh for more than 50 years. He served on the church council and on various committees. He and Lois moved to the Lutheran Senior Life Passavant Community in 2013, where Ernie was an active community participant. In addition to his wife, Lois, Ernie is survived by his daughters, Karen Kaeser (Scott) of West Hartford CT, and Denise Sticha of State College, PA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Kaeser (Jacob Hale Russell), Philip Sticha, Julianne Sticha, Jack Sticha; and great-grandson, August Hale Kaeser; his brother, Russell Schindehette (Dene), of Phoenix AZ; and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, 615 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of KEPPLE GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019