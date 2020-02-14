|
FERRIS ERNESTINE A. "ANEESA"
Age 90, of Baldwin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife for over 59 years to Thomas J. Ferris; loving mother of Lisa (Al) Ernst, Stephen J. Ferris and Mark (Inna) Ferris; cherished grandmother of Michael and Maria Ernst and Max and Daniel Ferris; sister of the late Ernie Libous and cousin of Marie (Tobia) Deem. Aneesa was also a cousin of the late Sam, Baheege, Mary and Jennie Tobia. She dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed helping others. Strong in her faith, Aneesa served as a Christian Mother for many years and was very active in helping plan and prepare Lebanese food for various events. She also enjoyed activities with friends, gardening and traveling. Family and friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Victory Maronite Catholic Church (everyone meet at church). Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020