WILKES-WRIGHT ERNESTINE EAVES
Age 95, quietly on March 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Margaret Foster, Edna Holt, Delores (Michael) Chalmers, Eddie Wright, Jr.; sister of Ruth Ann Wilkes, George (Frances) Wilkes, Sr.; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Friends may call Thursday, March 28, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St., at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony on Friday, March 29, 2019, 11 a.m., Macedonia Baptist Church, 2225 Bedford Ave., Hill District 15219. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019