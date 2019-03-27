Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
2225 Bedford Ave
Hill District 15219, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNESTINE WILKES-WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNESTINE EAVES WILKES-WRIGHT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ERNESTINE EAVES WILKES-WRIGHT Obituary
WILKES-WRIGHT ERNESTINE EAVES

Age 95, quietly on March 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Margaret Foster, Edna Holt, Delores (Michael) Chalmers, Eddie Wright, Jr.; sister of Ruth Ann Wilkes, George (Frances) Wilkes, Sr.; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Friends may call Thursday, March 28, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St., at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony on Friday, March 29, 2019, 11 a.m., Macedonia Baptist Church, 2225 Bedford Ave., Hill District 15219. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now