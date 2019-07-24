Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh
2225 Bedford Ave.
Pgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNESTINE SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNESTINE SCOTT


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNESTINE SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT ERNESTINE

Age 83, of the Hill District, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. Wife of the late Robert G. Scott; mother of Marsha Scott Suber (Jeffrey), Mysnd Scott, Bobby G. Scott, Kimberly Scott Grant and the late Reginald G. Scott; sister of Mildred Fisher, Emma Payne Felder and the late Lucy Payne, Gladys Holmes, Melvin Payne, Charles Payne, Shirley Campbell and Ruthie Payne; grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of seven; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh, 2225 Bedford Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now