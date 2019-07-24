|
SCOTT ERNESTINE
Age 83, of the Hill District, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. Wife of the late Robert G. Scott; mother of Marsha Scott Suber (Jeffrey), Mysnd Scott, Bobby G. Scott, Kimberly Scott Grant and the late Reginald G. Scott; sister of Mildred Fisher, Emma Payne Felder and the late Lucy Payne, Gladys Holmes, Melvin Payne, Charles Payne, Shirley Campbell and Ruthie Payne; grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of seven; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh, 2225 Bedford Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019