BERTONCINI ESIO JOSEPH "BIG JOE"
Esio Joseph Bertoncini, 97, a resident of Springhill Senior Living Community's Forestview Skilled Nursing, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. Esio was born April 5, 1922, in Burgettstown, son of the late Antonio and Delphina (Tartaruga) Bertoncini. He lived most of his life in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh until he moved to Harborcreek Township in 2001. He was a Springhill resident since 2009. Esio wed Carmella Fagnelli on January 31, 1942, in Pittsburgh. They were married 65 years until her death on April 20, 2007. As a U.S. Army veteran during World War II, Esio was involved in several European campaigns. He was awarded three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service. Esio was the epitome of the phrase "work ethic." He began working with his father in a small bakery at age 12. That led to employment at Pittsburgh's A&P bakery until 1972. Later, Esio worked in electronic maintenance with the United States Postal Service more than a decade. He retired in the mid-1980s. But while Esio, a self-taught electrician and mechanic, loved to work, he also loved to play. He enjoyed recreational sports, which included swimming and competing in softball, bowling and horseshoe leagues. He also was proud of his medals won during multiple appearances in the Pennsylvania Senior Games. Esio was also a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, George Hisom and Edison Macosta; a nephew, George Hisom, Jr.; and a great-niece, Stacey Walker. Survivors include his daughter, Marie (Raymond) Copper of Erie; two grandsons, Michael Copper of Erie and Christopher (Toni) Copper of Raleigh, North Carolina; a sister, Gloria Hisom of Pittsburgh; a niece, Judy Herrle of Pittsburgh; a great-nephew, Shawn (Jacki) Walker of Murrysville; a sister-in-law, Elaine Macosta of Charleroi; and his dear companion, Doris Hunton, a Springhill resident. The family of Esio would like to thank the Springhill and Forestview staffs for the service and care they provided. Calling hours will take place Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh. A service will be held there Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 111 Erhardt Drive, Pittsburgh. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019