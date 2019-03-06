Home

Age 83, passed quietly on March 1, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory children; Nellie Mells, Deborah Blackwell, Gloria Marie Parlor, Robert Coker; sister Beulah Clemons, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 15206. Funeral service on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Petra International Ministires, 235 Eastgate Drive, 15235

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
