|
|
GOULD ESTELLE DEMAS
Age 90, of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jay B. Gould; loving mother of John Jay Gould (Monica) of Union City, California and Jennifer Gould of Wallingford, PA; daughter of the late John and Martha Cummings Demas; sister of the late Joan (Harry) Andrews, sister of the late Nick Demas; sister-in-law of Sandi Demas; and grandmother of Damon and Allison; great-grandmother of Cameron, Camilla and Camden. Estelle attended Schenley High School and graduated from South Hills High School class of 1947. Her first job was in advertising, but soon moved into broadcasting and was employed by The Hearst Corporation and WTAE-TV, Channel 4 for more than 36 years. She was one of the very first employees hired by WTAE, six days after it first began broadcasting on September 14, 1958. Estelle was a pioneer in the television industry, and had an impact in broadcasting nationally for The Hearst Corporation. She was considered a trailblazer for women in the industry and mentored countless women and men in and out of the industry. There will be a memorial to celebrate her life on Saturday, February 15th from Noon - 3 p.m. at the St. Clair Country Club at 2300 Old Washington Road, UpperSaint Clair. Family suggests memorial contributions to The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, c/o Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Family contact [email protected] Tributes may be left at:
www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020