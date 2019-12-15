|
|
ROSENTHAL ESTELLE FERN
On Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Rosenthal. Beloved mother of Joel (Reesa), Michael, the late Wendy and Richard Rosenthal. Sister of Nancy (Steve) Binder. Cherished grandmother of Laura, Anna, Carter and Max Rosenthal. Daughter of the late Max and Anne Tauberg. Also survived by adoring nieces and nephews. Estelle was a beautiful person inside and out. She was an amazing cook, a talented artist, and she loved watching Steeler games as often as she could. She was proud to be a part of Pitt Players while in school. Estelle became a Real Estate Agent in her mid life, and was loved by everyone who met her as she was the most caring and patient woman you could ever meet. She was truly dedicated to her family and always made everyone feel extremely loved. Estelle was a devoted wife, had an incredible relationship with her sister, shared a special bond with her daughter-in-law, and took joy in raising her children. She spent years taking care of her daughter with special needs while maintaining the most positive and optimistic outlook. You could not find a more stylish, funny, and inspiring woman. Her family will miss her, but they are so thankful and grateful to have had her in their lives for so long. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 noon - 1 p.m.). Interment Cneseth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Merakey Allegheny Valley School, attention Dorothy Gordon, 1996 Ewings Mill Road, Coroapolis, PA 15108-3380 or the Caravan Research Foundation, 88 Route 37, New Fairfield, CT 06812.
www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019