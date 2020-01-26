Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTELLE GOULD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTELLE GOULD

Add a Memory
ESTELLE GOULD Obituary
GOULD ESTELLE

Age 90, of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jay B. Gould; loving mother of John Jay Gould (Monica) of Union City, California and Jennifer Gould of Wallingford, PA; daughter of the late John and Martha Cummings Demas; sister of the late Joan (Harry) Andrews, sister of the late Nick Demas; sister-in-law of Sandi Demas; and grandmother of Damon and Allison; great-grandmother of Cameron, Camilla and Camden. Estelle attended Schenley High School and graduated from South Hills High School class of 1947. Her first job was in advertising, but soon moved into broadcasting and was employed by The Hearst Corporation and WTAE-TV, Channel 4 for more than 36 years.  She was one of the very first employees hired by WTAE, six days after it first began broadcasting on September 14, 1958. Estelle was a pioneer in the television industry, and had an impact in broadcasting nationally for The Hearst Corporation.  She was considered a trailblazer for women in the industry and mentored countless women and men in and out of the industry. There will be a memorial to celebrate her life on Saturday, February 15th from Noon - 3 p.m. at the St. Clair Country Club at 2300 Old Washington Road, Upper Saint Clair. Family suggests memorial contributions to The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, c/o Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Family contact [email protected] Tributes may be left at: 


www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now