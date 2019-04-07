LANDMAN ESTELLE

Of Mt. Lebanon, known to all as Cookie, passed away April 6, two weeks shy of her 90th birthday. She shared her long and happy life with her husband of 68 years, Robert (Bob). Bob and Cookie had a beautiful marriage, a true love affair and partnership. Together, since they were 15, she supported Bob in his every endeavor and laughed at all of his jokes. Cookie had several noteworthy accomplishments of her own. She graduated from University of Pittsburgh and was a school teacher when they first married. She stopped working to raise their family which was her pride and joy. When her children were older, she became an entrepreneur, parleying her interest in antiques into a consignment shop in uptown Mt. Lebanon named Twice Treasured. Cookie was kind, gentle yet strong, and beautiful inside and out. Everyone that met her loved her and she never had a bad word to say about anyone. She and Bob loved to entertain, travel, play golf and dance together. Cookie had a beautiful singing voice and starred in all of the Temple Emanuel and Rolling Hills Country Club shows when she was younger. Cookie is survived by her three children, William (Beth) Landman, Lynne Turton and Joy (Richard) Mayerson; and her brother Harold (Esther) Garfinkel; she had eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to express appreciation to her caregiver and companion, Jean Medfisch, who was like a daughter to Cookie.