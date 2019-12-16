Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Malachy Church
ESTHER BURIK Obituary
BURIK ESTHER

We are celebrating the life of Esther Burik, who was called to the Lord's open arms on December 14, 2019, at the age of 104. She married the love of her life, Joe Burik, who predeceased her in 1998. They were married for 59 years. She is survived by her beloved, sons Bob (Florence), Bill (Ellen), and Joseph "Bud" (Sharon); five grandchildren and nine-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Jerry, Harry and Adolph Kovolchuk; and sister, Donny Temcio. Esther loved fishing and deer hunting with her "Joey" and the boys. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12 NOON WEDNESDAY in St. Malachy Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
