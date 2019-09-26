|
HOOVER ESTHER C.
Age 100, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Richmond VA, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late of Embert J.; loving mother of Janet Hoover-Kubalak and Mary "Sukey" (Ed) Hoover-Duncan; sister of the late George Carmody, Ruth McCarthy, John Carmody and Daniel Carmody; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Esther lived a full and happy life filled with the friends she made so easily and the family she loved above everything. She was a talented musician, having taught herself to play the piano as a child and continued to study and play throughout her life. She enjoyed fashion, bird watching, classical music, traveling and family gatherings. Arrangements entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 12 noon at Our Lady of Joy Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pittsburgh Food Bank and/or Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019