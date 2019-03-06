GRECO ESTHER (COSTAS)

Beloved wife, loving mother, and treasured "Yiayia", 88 of Donora, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 4, 2019 at home. She was born in Donora on May 18, 1930, a daughter to the late Cleon and Katherine Pontelati Costas. She was a member of St. Spyridon's Greek Orthodox Church in Monessen, where she was very active in her church for many years and was a member of the Philoptochos Society. A graduate of Donora High School, Mrs. Greco went on to West Penn Hospital School of Nursing where she received her Associate's Degree in Nursing in 1960 and worked for many years at Mon Valley Hospital. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Victor Greco who died on September 9, 2018; four siblings, Gus Costas, Mary Lakerdas, Athena Apostolos, and Helen Kordistos. She is survived by three children, Victoria (Jay) Bedel of Hampton, Katherine (Kyrk) Pyros of Thornburg and Beth (Ken) Callaway of Belle Vernon; six grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Demetri, Gregory, Athena, Kenny Paul, Megan and Sydney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Extension, Carroll Township/Donora PA 15033, (724) 379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m., on Thursday, March 7, 2019. A Trisagion service will be held in the funeral home Thursday at 7 p.m., with Fr. Michael Kallaur officiating. Friends and family are invited to gather in St. Spyridon's Greek Orthodox Church, 1207 Grand Blvd., Monessen, PA 15062 from 10 to 11 a.m., on Friday, March 8, 2019; where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., with Fr. Michael Kallaur officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. The family of Esther Greco invites everyone to join them for a Makaria and a time of fellowship at the St. Spyridon's Hellenic Center immediately following services in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Western Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center, care of Massafra Funeral Home, 40 Second St. Ext. Donora, PA 15033, in honor of the love she had for her grandson, Kenny Paul who was the apple of her eye. To share a condolence please visit:

