Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTHER HORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER (PESHKUR) HORNE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ESTHER (PESHKUR) HORNE Obituary
HORNE ESTHER (PESHKUR)

Born on September 9, 1923, in Butte, Montana, this life ended peacefully for Esther Horne at age 95 on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after many travels and adventures. Esther Peshkur graduated from Montana State in Bozeman in 1944 with a degree in chemistry, worked in the metals industry and the oil fields during World War II, and married returning US Army Lieutenant G. Terence Horne in 1947. She traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and raised five children before resuming her education at the University of Pittsburgh where she took her PhD in 1976. She taught Information Science to graduate students and undergrads at Catholic University in Washington, DC and at North Texas State in Denton, Texas, before retiring in Pittsburgh in 1994. She was widely traveled in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia. She is mourned and will be greatly missed by her five children, Eric L. Horne, Sybil McKeegan, Randi Horne, Sandra Shoucair and Marsha Schaefer; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service at Holy Savior Cemetery will be private. Donations in her memory to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325, would please her immensely. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now