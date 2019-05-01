HORNE ESTHER (PESHKUR)

Born on September 9, 1923, in Butte, Montana, this life ended peacefully for Esther Horne at age 95 on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after many travels and adventures. Esther Peshkur graduated from Montana State in Bozeman in 1944 with a degree in chemistry, worked in the metals industry and the oil fields during World War II, and married returning US Army Lieutenant G. Terence Horne in 1947. She traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and raised five children before resuming her education at the University of Pittsburgh where she took her PhD in 1976. She taught Information Science to graduate students and undergrads at Catholic University in Washington, DC and at North Texas State in Denton, Texas, before retiring in Pittsburgh in 1994. She was widely traveled in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia. She is mourned and will be greatly missed by her five children, Eric L. Horne, Sybil McKeegan, Randi Horne, Sandra Shoucair and Marsha Schaefer; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service at Holy Savior Cemetery will be private. Donations in her memory to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325, would please her immensely. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.