More Obituaries for ESTHER ILLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER ILLSON

ESTHER ILLSON Obituary
ILLSON ESTHER

On Monday, December 2, 2019, Esther Illson, loving mother of two children and devoted grandmother of four grandchildren, passed away at age 89. Esther was born in Pittsburgh on June 19, 1930, to Ethel and Meyer Laufe. Esther married Erwin Illson and they raised two sons. Esther graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, taught nursery school and subsequently went on to sell real estate, which was one of her life's passions. To Esther, selling real estate was not just a job, it was a core part of her life, and it enabled her to expand her broad and diverse circle of lifelong friends. Esther also loved the arts and music, and maintained an interest in areas as diverse as Broadway show tunes and the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild. Esther was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard; and is survived by her two sons, Jim and John, their spouses, Inna and Peg; and grandchildren, Dan, Rebecca, Greg and Stuart. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (10-11 a.m.) Interment Homewood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Manchester Craftsmen's Guild Jazz Fund, 1815 Metropolitan Street, Pgh., PA 15233. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
