Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
ESTHER LORRAINE JONES

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Esther Lorraine Jones 73 of N. Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA; sister of Deborah Alston, Carmen Thomas, Matthew Jones Jr. (Teresa) and Michael Jones; sister-in-law of Barbara Jones; also survived by a host of other family and friends. Visitation Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. on April 28, 2019 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., N. Versalles (Crestas Terrace), PA. where the funeral service will be held Monday 11am on April 30, 2019. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
