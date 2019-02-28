|
COSTANZO ESTHER M. (SHIRLEY)
On February 25, 2019, age 85, of Fox Chapel Village, passed away peacefully at her home. She was the beloved wife to Gabriel Costanzo for 60 years; she was the loving mother to Carmen, Helen, Theresa, Shirley, Gabriel Jr., And Michael; grandmother to Wayne, Brandon, Heather, Alexander, Nicholas, Gabriel, Gabriella, Donald, and Melissa; great-grandmother to Buffy, Chance, Charlie Rose, Blake, Kelsey, and Devon; great-great-grandmother to Romy and Gabriel. Esther was a very caring woman, especially when it came to all of her children. FUNERAL SERVICE & INTERMENT IS PRIVATE. Arrangements by WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019