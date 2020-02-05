|
DRUDY ESTHER M.
Age 95, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA and Racine, WI. Passed away February 1, 2020, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, Narvon, PA. Born in Racine, WI, she was the daughter of the late Frank And Dominica (Jannuzzi) Cariello. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; daughter, Susan; and son, John; brothers, Joe, Nick; and sister, Mary Knautz. Surviving are four children: Kathleen Stasik of Murrells Inlet, SC, Charles Drudy, Jr. of Troy, AL, Thomas Drudy of Racine, Wl, and Patrick Drudy of Pittsburgh, PA; and brother, Rudy Cariello of Racine, WI. Her life was also filled with 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Esther was a strong willed woman, a loving mother and grandmother, and friend to many that knew her. Her absence will be missed but her spirit will live within all forever. Esther and Charles will be interred together in Racine, WI at the convenience of the family. The ECKENROTH HOME FOR FUNERALS, Terre Hill, PA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020