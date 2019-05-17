SCHNECK ESTHER M.

Age 82, of Zelienople, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia in Cabot. Born August 13, 1936, in Turtle Creek, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Ribic, Sr. and Esther Miller Ribic. For many years, Esther worked in the credit department at Sears. Esther resided as a resident of the Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople. She worshiped at English Lutheran Church in Zelienople. She was a former member of the Alpha Lutheran Church in Turtle Creek. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Rev. Anthony Schneck and his wife, Rev. Tricia, of Allison Park, and Suzanne Holm and her husband, Andy, of Lower Burrell; her grandchildren, Connor, Cassandra, and Kelsey Schneck, and Aaron and Owen Holm; her brother, David Ribic and his wife, Judie, of Monroeville; her sister, Marjorie Boley and her husband, Dennis, of Roswell, GA; her sister-in-law, Mary Ribic, of Munhall; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene "Gene" Anthony Schneck, who passed away on May 13, 2012; and her brother, Anthony Ribic, Jr. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Seaman Memorial Chapel at the Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople, PA 16063. Esther will be laid to rest with her husband at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the English Lutheran Church, 200 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.