A resident of Independence Court in Monroeville, formerly of Turtle Creek,  age 89, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Wife of the late Robert W. Theiss; loving mother of Eileen (Randy) Loeffler of Collier Twp., Maureen (Daniel) Murray of Greentree, James P. (Bonnie) Theiss of Wilkins Twp.,  Robert W. (Tammy) Theiss, II, of Plum, Kathleen (Rick) Stojanovic of North Huntingdon and the late John G. Theiss; treasured grandmother of Stephen (Catherine) Loeffler, Mathew (Cindy) Loeffler and Erin (fiancé Arturo Hernandez Gomez) Loeffler; Victoria Murray; Jim (Caroline) Theiss, Daniel (Monica) Theiss; Bobby, Eric and Michelle Theiss; Lauren (Mark) Lengel and Alyssa Stojanovic; proud great-grandmother of Emily and Connor Loeffler and Clara Theiss; sister of the late Eileen Caruso and the late Eunice Conlin. Esther was a retired Unit Clerk form West Penn Hospital. In retirement she was fond of delivering Meals-on-Wheels in Forest Hills and volunteering at the Forest Hills Library. She also was a member of the Churchill AARP. Esther also enjoyed reading but was most delighted in being in the company of her grandchildren, wherever they would be. Friends are welcome on Thursday from  2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in  Our Lady of Joy Church on Friday. Time later.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
