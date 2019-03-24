Home

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
A Blessing Service at the Good Shepherd Cemetery Chapel
733 Patton St.
Monroeville, PA
Age 92, of Monroeville, on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alvin and Rose (Maggs) Ager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher J. Litzinger; mother of Rosemary (Litzinger) Banks and Theresa Litzinger; grandmother of Noah Banks and Bradan Litzinger (Katie Mock); sister of the late Russel Ager and the late Shirley Ager Misiak; sister-in-law of Ruth Litzinger, Donna Litzinger (the late Ken) and the late Richard and Edward Litzinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Blessing Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Cemetery Chapel, 733 Patton St., Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Family Hospice and Palliative Care at www.familyhospicepa.org. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.


www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
