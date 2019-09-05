Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MOODY FUNERAL HOME
Route 30
Clinton, PA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
MOODY FUNERAL HOME
ESTHER S. PATTERSON

ESTHER S. PATTERSON Obituary
PATTERSON ESTHER S.

Age 86, of Calcutta, OH, on September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel C. Patterson, Sr.; dearest mother of Samuel C., Jr., and his wife Chris Patterson of Calcutta; sister of Joseph Stefanoni of Bristol and the late John, Vincent, Pasqual, Frank, and Louis Stefanoni, Mary Russino, Elizabeth Lombo, and Stella Pawlikowski; also surviving are six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Friends received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route 30, Clinton Friday only from 6-8 p.m. where Services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Private Interment Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
