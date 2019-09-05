|
PATTERSON ESTHER S.
Age 86, of Calcutta, OH, on September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel C. Patterson, Sr.; dearest mother of Samuel C., Jr., and his wife Chris Patterson of Calcutta; sister of Joseph Stefanoni of Bristol and the late John, Vincent, Pasqual, Frank, and Louis Stefanoni, Mary Russino, Elizabeth Lombo, and Stella Pawlikowski; also surviving are six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Friends received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route 30, Clinton Friday only from 6-8 p.m. where Services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Private Interment Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019