ESTHER (SKILLSKY) STEIMER

ESTHER (SKILLSKY) STEIMER Obituary
STEIMER ESTHER (SKILLSKY)

Age 98, of Houston, TX, formerly of Duquesne, on October 22, 2019. She was born June 11, 1921 in Duquense. A daughter of the late William and Nell Skillsky. Esther was much more than a homemaker, earlier in life she was the bookkeeper of her fathers coal mining business. She attended Business School and obtained a pilot license. She became the wife of Joseph Steimer; and raised nine children. A talented seamstress, she created beautifully tailored clothing for all of her girls and decorative treatments for her home. They may have complained about not having off the rack clothing, but now we know how special that was. Among other things, she taught her boys how to dance (with limited success). She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Steimer; mother of Mary Rinaldi (William Gipson) of Montgomery, TX, Linda Curcio (Dr. Lawrence Curcio) of Chapel Hill, NC, Joseph W. Steimer, Jr. (Jean Steimer) of Bellevue, NE, Kathleen Steimer of Selinsgrove, PA, Christopher P. Steimer (Kathleen Steimer) of Elizabeth Twp., PA, Paula Santoski (Jack Doane) of River Oaks, TX, Patrice Sharp (Michael Sharp) of Friendswood, TX, Eileen Rensel (Robert Rensel) of Bakersfield, CA and Martin Steimer (Eleanor Steimer) of Elizabeth Twp., PA; also survived by 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and caregivers, Dulce and Zennia. Esther's passing generates an ocean of tears. Her memorial service will be announced. Announcements by MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-466-3300.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
