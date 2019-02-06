Home

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Waters Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock
ESTRALITA BARKSDALE

ESTRALITA BARKSDALE Obituary
BARKSDALE ESTRALITA

On Thursday, January 31, 2019 age 72 of Homestead, PA. Mother of Russell Hawes, Donald, Donna and Darnell Barksdale; sister of Juanita Connors, Leon, Marvin, Bobby, Ronald and Junior Hawes. Also host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on February 7, 2019 at Living Waters Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA., where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Wednesday 12:00 p.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
