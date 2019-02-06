|
BARKSDALE ESTRALITA
On Thursday, January 31, 2019 age 72 of Homestead, PA. Mother of Russell Hawes, Donald, Donna and Darnell Barksdale; sister of Juanita Connors, Leon, Marvin, Bobby, Ronald and Junior Hawes. Also host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on February 7, 2019 at Living Waters Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA., where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Wednesday 12:00 p.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019