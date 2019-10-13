Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 74, of Sheraden, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of 41 years to John L. Carroll, Jr.; loving mother of John Jay Carroll and Hope (Thomas, Jr.) Murphy; loving Lola of Jack, Charlee and Devin; beloved sister of Emil and Roy Aguilar; loving Tita to many nieces and nephews. Family and Friends welcome Monday, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15200. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Ressurection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pgh., PA. 15205 www.slaterfuneral.com

Download Now