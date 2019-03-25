|
BEAUCHAMP ETHEL ANN
On March 22, 2019, age 94, of Allison Park, beloved wife of the late Robert H. Beauchamp; mother of Janette Beauchamp, Nanette (the late Tom) Adamson, James Beauchamp, Teresa (Neil) Sydor, Charles (Retha) Beauchamp and the late Lawrence Beauchamp and Mary Beauchamp; sister of Agnes Wellskopf, Mary Bozenik and the late Louise Nikoliason, Eleanor Nelson, Frank Kucik, Edward Kucik and Ann Carrara. Friends received Wednesday, March 27, from 10 a.m., until the time of the Blessing Service at 11:00 a.m., at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the Bronson Branch-Branch District Library, 207 N. Matteson St., Bronson, MI 49028 or to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019