ETHEL B. (LOTT) KLOPFER

ETHEL B. (LOTT) KLOPFER Obituary
KLOPFER ETHEL B. (LOTT)

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Ethel B. (Lott) Klopfer, age 94, of Sewickley.  Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clark R. Klopfer; she is survived by loving children, David (Kathleen) Klopfer and Margaret (Robert) Weidman; brother, Sam (Martha) Grove; sister, Gladys (Thomas) Scassero; and by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Ethel was a longtime employee of Mellon Bank, and a devoted wife and mother. Services will be held within the privacy of the family.  Arrangements are entrusted to the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Avalon.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
