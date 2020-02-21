|
|
KLOPFER ETHEL B. (LOTT)
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Ethel B. (Lott) Klopfer, age 94, of Sewickley. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clark R. Klopfer; she is survived by loving children, David (Kathleen) Klopfer and Margaret (Robert) Weidman; brother, Sam (Martha) Grove; sister, Gladys (Thomas) Scassero; and by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Ethel was a longtime employee of Mellon Bank, and a devoted wife and mother. Services will be held within the privacy of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Avalon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020