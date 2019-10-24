Home

Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
2326 Jenny Lind
McKeesport, PA 15132
ETHEL M. (GRIMBALL) HAMLIN

HAMLIN ETHEL M. (GRIMBALL)

Age 94, formerly of McKeesport, peacefully departed this life on October 19, 2019. Daughter of the late Eugene George, Sr. and Marie Bell Mikell Grimball. Beloved wife of the late Carl William Hamlin; loving mother of Carl Drew Hamlin of New York, Daryl Neil (Irene) Hamlin of Pittsburgh, Dawn K. (Rolin) Hamlin McCombs of Akron, and Traci Denise Hamlin of Raleigh; beloved grandmother of Arlene Michelle Hamlin; devoted sister of Eugene George (Melva) Grimball, Ines Grimball Jefferson. Friends will be received Saturday, October 26, 2019 in St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1350 Locust Street, Mckeesport, PA at 10:00 a.m. with service following at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2326 Jenny Lind Street, McKeesport, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
