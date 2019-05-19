SLATER ETHEL MARTHA (TOMSULA)

Age 95, daughter of Hungarian immigrants, Joseph and Pearl Tomsula. Ethel was born in Clymer, PA and raised in Homestead, PA. Predeceased by siblings, Dr. Joseph (Margery) Tomsula, James (Anne) Tomsula, and Irene (Edward) Tomsula Bodnar. Loving wife of William F. Slater, who died March 19, 2019, at the age of 96. Survived by her five children, Patricia (James) Price, Mary Elizabeth (Thomas) Kennedy, William (Elaine) Slater, Timothy (Robin) Slater, and Daniel (Jeanie) Slater; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ethel was a homemaker, raising her children in West Mifflin, PA, Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, where Bill worked for USS, and finally in Pleasant Hills, PA. She spent her later years traveling with Bill to visit her children and grandchildren. Ethel's life was spent with the love of her family and her church always at the forefront. The family wishes to thank the staff of Mt. Lebanon Rehab and Wellness Center and Family Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate care. Private Family Services have been entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Thomas A' Becket Church. Everyone please meet at Church. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.