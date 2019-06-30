Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
On Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Ethel Thompson, 86, of Homestead, PA. Mother of Herman D. Smith, Charlotte G. Blunt, Karen A. Redman, Toni M. Smith, Krystal L. Smith, and Michelle R. Smith; sister of Beatrice "Diane" (Ronald) Bagley and William Thompson, Jr. Also survived by 29 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other family, and friends. Visitation Monday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on July 1, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth St., Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., on July 2, 2019. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104. (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
