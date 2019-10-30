Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Blessing Service
Wolfe Memorial, Inc. 3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ETTO LIBERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ETTO F. LIBERI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ETTO F. LIBERI Obituary
LIBERI ETTO F.

On Monday, October 28, 2019, age 71, of Wilkins Twp. Beloved husband of 48 years of Diane (Wolfe) Liberi; loving father of Dina Liberi, Etto Liberi, and Tiffany Liberi. Brother of Joann Baker (the late Ross), Sandy Fernandez (Ed), the late Nancy Liberi, Albert Liberi (the late Nancy), Anna Capone (David), Alfred Liberi (Diane), and Greg Liberi (Darlene). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Frank and Angeline Liberi. Etto was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend and he will be missed dearly. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 2:00 p.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ETTO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
Download Now