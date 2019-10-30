|
LIBERI ETTO F.
On Monday, October 28, 2019, age 71, of Wilkins Twp. Beloved husband of 48 years of Diane (Wolfe) Liberi; loving father of Dina Liberi, Etto Liberi, and Tiffany Liberi. Brother of Joann Baker (the late Ross), Sandy Fernandez (Ed), the late Nancy Liberi, Albert Liberi (the late Nancy), Anna Capone (David), Alfred Liberi (Diane), and Greg Liberi (Darlene). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Frank and Angeline Liberi. Etto was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend and he will be missed dearly. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019