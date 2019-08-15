|
AIELLO EUGENE A.
Of Penn Hills, age 69, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Dear father of Tina (Robert III) Faulkner of Elizabeth and Eugene (Corey) Aiello, Jr. of MD; grandfather of Samantha Kenny, Geno, Xavier and Zoe Aiello, Liam Quinn and Robert Faulkner IV; great-grandfather of Weston; brother of Vincent Aiello, Margaret Harper, Alan Aiello and Georgianne Ward. Gene was a 1968 graduate of Turtle Creek High School and he was a retired union carpenter. Former spouse of Marie (Vertullo) Aiello. Friends are welcome to a Memorial Service on Saturday at 1 p.m. in PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019