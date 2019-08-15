Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
EUGENE A. AIELLO

EUGENE A. AIELLO Obituary
AIELLO EUGENE A.

Of Penn Hills, age 69, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Dear father of Tina (Robert III) Faulkner of Elizabeth and Eugene (Corey) Aiello, Jr. of MD; grandfather of Samantha Kenny, Geno, Xavier and Zoe Aiello, Liam Quinn and Robert Faulkner IV; great-grandfather of Weston; brother of Vincent Aiello, Margaret Harper, Alan Aiello and Georgianne Ward. Gene was a 1968 graduate of Turtle Creek High School and he was a retired union carpenter. Former spouse of Marie (Vertullo) Aiello. Friends are welcome to a Memorial Service on Saturday at 1 p.m. in PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
