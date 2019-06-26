Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE LAUFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE A. "GENE" LAUFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EUGENE A. "GENE" LAUFER Obituary
LAUFER EUGENE "GENE" A.

Of Pico Rivera, California, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at age 86, with his grand-nephew, Tyler Payne, by his side. Gene was the youngest of the six children of Joe and Nellie Laufer, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born in Pittsburgh in 1932 and is the last of his generation, having been preceded in death by his parents; as well as by his siblings, Albert, Gert, Rita, Jim, and Dolores. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will miss him. Gene graduated from St. Mary of the Mount High School, in the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Pittsburgh, and soon after enlisted in the US Air Force. After his Air Force service, he spent much of his career as a driver for Greyhound Lines and relocated to Southern California. Family and friends welcome Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., 412-381-3345, 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, on Friday, at 11:00 a.m. Burial with Military Honors to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now