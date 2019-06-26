LAUFER EUGENE "GENE" A.

Of Pico Rivera, California, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at age 86, with his grand-nephew, Tyler Payne, by his side. Gene was the youngest of the six children of Joe and Nellie Laufer, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born in Pittsburgh in 1932 and is the last of his generation, having been preceded in death by his parents; as well as by his siblings, Albert, Gert, Rita, Jim, and Dolores. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will miss him. Gene graduated from St. Mary of the Mount High School, in the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Pittsburgh, and soon after enlisted in the US Air Force. After his Air Force service, he spent much of his career as a driver for Greyhound Lines and relocated to Southern California. Family and friends welcome Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., 412-381-3345, 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, on Friday, at 11:00 a.m. Burial with Military Honors to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.