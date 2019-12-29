Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
412-661-5916
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE LINCOLN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE A. LINCOLN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE A. LINCOLN Obituary
LINCOLN EUGENE A.

Age 85, of Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully on December 20, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife of more than 55 years, Luevonue. He leaves to mourn his sons, Darryl (Tami), Brian, Randal (Stella); sisters, Gertude Betsy, Erma Jean Gilliam, Trudie L. Irving, and Melvin Lincoln; he also leaves five grandchildren, Daniel, David, Tiffani, Kenton, and Kristen. Friends received Friday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave. 15206 where funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. 412-661-5916. Professional Services entrusted to COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC. 


www.costonfuneralhome.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now