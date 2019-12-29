|
LINCOLN EUGENE A.
Age 85, of Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully on December 20, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife of more than 55 years, Luevonue. He leaves to mourn his sons, Darryl (Tami), Brian, Randal (Stella); sisters, Gertude Betsy, Erma Jean Gilliam, Trudie L. Irving, and Melvin Lincoln; he also leaves five grandchildren, Daniel, David, Tiffani, Kenton, and Kristen. Friends received Friday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave. 15206 where funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. 412-661-5916. Professional Services entrusted to COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019