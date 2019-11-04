|
|
SOLOMON EUGENE A.
Eugene A. "Gene" Solomon, 79, of Greensburg, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at New Haven Court at Lindwood, Hempfield Township. He was born September 11, 1940 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John E. "Jack" Sr. and Margaret M. (Murtha) Solomon. He and his wife attended Resurrection Elementary in Brookline then St. Justin High School in Mount Washington. He received his B.A. from Duquesne University and was a veteran of the US Army. Gene worked for Guttman Oil of Belle Vernon then retired 2015 from Windward Petroleum of Youngwood. He attended Our Lady of Grace and St. Florian Catholic Church, was a member of Playboys Fraternity at Duquesne University, Pennsylvania Petroleum Assn., Shell Oil National Oil Jobbers Assn., Certified Lubricants Special National Society Tribologic Engineers, Ruffed Grouse Society, Ducks Unlimited and Hannastown Golf Club. Gene was also an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, John Solomon. He is survived by his wife, Therese J. (Bonasso) Solomon, four children, Susan M. Pantalone of Latrobe, Paul A. Solomon of Greensburg, Christine "Crinny" Kirkendall and husband Brian of Hamel, MN and Gina Bishop and husband Brian of Hudson, OH, 6 grandchildren, a brother, Richard Solomon and wife Rosemarie of Pittsburgh and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Solomon of Merritt Island, FL. Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Please go directly to the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to plant trees in Gene's name. The family also gives a special thanks to New Haven Court at Lindwood and Bridges Hospice. www.bachafh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019