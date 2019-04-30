Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 90, of Cecil, formerly of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna Mae Zottola; loving father of Eugene (Toni) Zottola of Murrysville, Jacky (Tom) LaBuff of Monroeville, Rick (Carol) Zottola of Valhalla, NY, Andy (Tracy) Zottola of Cecil and Fred (Kim) Zottola of Cecil; proud grandfather of Jean Ann (Jason) Carnley, Katie (Covey) Wise, James (Alexandra) Zottola, Nicholas Zottola, Laura (fiancé, Jeremy) Zottola, Jesse (Zuzana) LaBuff, Jeremy (Cristi) LaBuff, Carly (Karl) Anderson, Sara LaBuff, Alicia Zottola and Jamie Zottola; caring great-grandfather of Justus, Junia, JohnMark, Josiphiah, Cody, Josiah, Nathan, Leia, Hunter, Sadie, Lucas, Eric, Sam, Victoria, Keem and Evelyn; brother of Phyllis D'Amico. Eugene was the president of E. Zottola and Sons in Cuddy and was a welder by trade.  He was blessed with a large and wonderful family, and will be truly missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Wednesday 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Thursday 11 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, 555 Gettysburg Pike, Suite A300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, www.pablind.org/  or the , 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, www.diabetes.org/ . Please add or view tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
