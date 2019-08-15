Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE BOYTIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE "ED" BOYTIM Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE "ED" BOYTIM Jr. Obituary
BOYTIM, JR. EUGENE "ED"

Of Munhall, on August 10, 2019, age 61. Beloved husband of 28 years to Sara L. Sturdevant; son of the late Gene and Mary Ann (Timko) Boytim; loving father of Jackson Boytim and Henry Boytim; brother of Christine Boytim, Kathleen (Donald) Shields and Stephen (Marcy) Boytim; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Ed was a renowned local musician and writer. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Saturday, August 17, 2019, 2 to 6 p.m. where a service, lead by family and friends, will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now