|
|
BOYTIM, JR. EUGENE "ED"
Of Munhall, on August 10, 2019, age 61. Beloved husband of 28 years to Sara L. Sturdevant; son of the late Gene and Mary Ann (Timko) Boytim; loving father of Jackson Boytim and Henry Boytim; brother of Christine Boytim, Kathleen (Donald) Shields and Stephen (Marcy) Boytim; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Ed was a renowned local musician and writer. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Saturday, August 17, 2019, 2 to 6 p.m. where a service, lead by family and friends, will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019