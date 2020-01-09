Home

BUCCIGROSSI EUGENE

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved father of Laura (Nick) Varrenti and Dominic (Nancy) Buccigrossi; beloved grandfather "pap" of his beautiful three granddaughters, Bianca, Dominique and Desirae Buccigrossi; brother of Eleanor Johnston and the late Julia Celedonia and Frank Buccigrossi; also many nieces and nephews and his lifelong friend, Charles "Snake Eyes" Raco. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC 4730 Friendship Ave. Funeral on Saturday at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
