|
|
BEARD, SR. EUGENE C.
Transitioned home on February 17, 2020, at the age of 94. He was a Deacon of the Macedonia Church of Pgh. Husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Beard; father of Rev. Eugene C. Beard, Jr. (Joyce) and Rev. Dr. Bruce A. Beard (Gardenia); brother of the late Margaret Watson; grandfather of Brandae Beard; also survived by three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave. Funeral Service Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pgh., 2225 Bedford Ave. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020