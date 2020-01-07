Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
EUGENE C. CAWLEY Jr. Obituary
CAWLEY, JR. EUGENE C.

Age 67, of Springdale Twp., on Saturday, January 4, 2020.  Beloved husband of 28 years to Amy; loving father of Eugene C. (Anna) Cawley, III, Mariah (Tony) Banks, Ryan, Shane and Bryce Cawley. Devoted grandfather of Hailey, Landen, Asher, Noah, Brielle, Weston and Tinsley. Loving brother of Kathleen (Bill) Colbert, Maureen (Mark) Novak and Eileen (Charles) Skalski. Also survived by a cousin, who he considered a brother, Ernest Cawley. Son of the late Eugene C., Sr. and Helen Cawley. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Wednesday, 12-4 and 6-8 at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox.  The Funeral Service is private.  Eugene was a proud Vietnam War Veteran, US Army, and a revered Blawnox Boro Police Officer for 42 years, also a member of the Blawnox Boro Auxiliary Police, the A Club and the Sportsmens Club.The family would like to thank the Family Hospice at Canterbury Place for their special care of Eugene.  


www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
