D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
EUGENE C. PUPILLI

EUGENE C. PUPILLI Obituary
PUPILLI EUGENE C.

Age 88, of Plum Boro, passed away on March 24, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1930. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Slosky Pupilli of 62 years; loving father of Mark (Carol) Pupilli, David Pupilli; grandfather of Kris (Tara) Pupilli of Raleigh, NC, Luke, Collin, David and the late Kristin Pupilli; great-grandfather of Elias of Raleigh, NC; brother of the late Delores Braddock. Eugene was born in Belle Vernon and graduated with degrees from Duquesne University, including a Master's Degree. He was a professional musician and even played with the infamous Rat Pack. For over 25 years he was the band director for Churchill High School and was also their golf coach. He enjoyed his work, music, football, his students, and most importantly, his family. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army, serving in Korea from 1952-1953; he was a member of the 9th Core Artillery as well as the 937 Artillery Battalion. A funeral service with full military honors will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on April 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a . Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.


www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
