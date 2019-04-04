Home

DR. EUGENE D. BERGEN Jr.

Age 76, of Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Son of the late Eugene D. and Mary (Munsch) Bergen; nephew of Anna Bergen; cousin of Michael (Kathy) Bergen, Richard Bergen, Elaine (Jim) Stalfa, and David Bergen, Jr. Dr. Bergen retired after 36 years as a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army and spent 30 years working as a Dentist at the former Mayview State Hospital. There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
