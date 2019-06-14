|
|
LEAGLE EUGENE D.
Age 89, of Ross Township, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Son of the late Silvester J. and Margaret (Morgan) Leagle; brother of Luella Dusek and the late Eileen Poff, Gerald Leagle, Sylvia Bugna and Marilyn Brace. Family will welcome friends on Monday from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Boniface Church. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019