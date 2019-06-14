Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
EUGENE D. LEAGLE

EUGENE D. LEAGLE Obituary
LEAGLE EUGENE D.

Age 89, of Ross Township, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Son of the late Silvester J. and Margaret (Morgan) Leagle; brother of Luella Dusek and the late Eileen Poff, Gerald Leagle, Sylvia Bugna and Marilyn Brace. Family will welcome friends on Monday from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Boniface Church. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
