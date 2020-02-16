Home

Age 84, On Wednesday, February 12, 2020 of Alexandria, VA.  Formerly of Pittsburgh.  Beloved husband of the late Carol (Nitsche); loving father of Jennifer Wolny and Jacqueline (Scott) Ciardi, cherished grandfather of Olivia and Brooke Ciardi; son of the late Victor and Helen (Kearney); dear brother of Robert (Jean) and Sandra (David) Roessler; brother of the late Richard, Bernice (Lorenzo) and Donald.  Burial will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, MD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
