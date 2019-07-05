BAKER EUGENE DENNIS "GENE"

Eugene Baker, 72, of West Mifflin, PA, passed away on July 2, 2019. Eugene was the son of the late John and Mary (Gidick) Baker. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marguerette (McCorkle) Baker; and their six children, Eugene Baker, Jason Baker, Bridgette (Jeff) Davis, Kristy Baker, Gail Baker, and Beau (Sarah) Baker. He is the brother of James Baker, Audrey Pavuchak, Louise Hollis, and David Baker. He is predeceased by his siblings, John Baker, Elmer Baker, and Carolyn Baker. He was a loving and kind-hearted Grandpap to Claudia Danlovich, Logan Danlovich, Camden Davis, and Caleb Davis. Everyone enjoyed being around Eugene as he was a loving personality. He was always generous with his time to reach out with a helping hand. He cherished precious relationships with life-long friends and relatives. His favorite storytelling line was, "Are you ready for this?" He excitedly planned road trips to visit people dear to him. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, and member of the Rockhaven hunting camp. Our hearts and minds will forever hold Eugene's love and guidance close as his memory is imprinted on our hearts as an amazing husband, father, grandpap, brother, uncle, and friend. Visitation will be held at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, in Munhall, PA, on 7/6 and 7/7 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on 7/8 at 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church in Munhall. As a Navy veteran he served aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Saratoga and will be interred on 7/9 at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.