MERGE EUGENE E.

Age 91, of Wilkins Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of JoAnn Gainer Merge of 65 years; loving father of Jeannie Merge, Gary (Kim) Merge, Lisa Walters and Patti DeWitt; devoted grandfather of Mallory (Tyler) Merge-Chaffo, Morgan Merge, Marin Merge, Ian Walters, Zach DeWitt, Madison DeWitt, and Paige DeWitt; brother of Joan. Gene proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was the co-owner of Merge Motors for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time after work with friends and was very dedicated to his family. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek, (412-823-1950). A memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church, 33 Lewin Ln., Pgh., PA 15235. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The VA Hospital, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, Voluntary Service (118V-A), 1010 Delafield Rd., Pgh., PA 15215. www.jobefuneralhome.com.