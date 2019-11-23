|
ROBERTS EUGENE EDWARD
Passed away on August 10, 2019 in Naples, FL. He was born on August 13, 1921 at home in Wilkinsburg, PA to Viola Bethune Roberts and Chester Calvin Roberts, the third of eight siblings raised in Pitcairn, PA., during the 1920's, 30's, and 40's. He graduated from Pitcairn High School in 1939, began working for Westinghouse until enlisting in the Army Air Force in 1942. He trained in early Radar technology and served with the 425th Night Fighter Squadron, through England, France, Belgium, and into Germany in 1944-45. After the war he returned home to PA, worked at Westinghouse, married his high school sweetheart, Patricia LaRoss Montgomery, went to night school for five years, and settled in Monroeville. Gene was an active community and church member, serving in leadership role at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in the 1950's and 60's. He was a dedicated father, loyal friend and neighbor, loving husband, successful Westinghouse executive (Switchgear Division, Dr. Harder's Analytical Department, Astronuclear Laboratory, Telecomputer Center, Ardmore), proud American, and tender grandfather. After the sudden loss of his wife, (1976 hit and run in Monroeville), he married Lola Marshal, lived several years in Mt. Lebanon, PA while continuing his retirement plan of owning a campground in the Smoky Mountains, Kamp Rite Acres, Cosby TN. They relocated to Naples, FL. and travelled the world, but came to 'camp' on Muddy Creek, in Portersville, PA. every summer. Gene was good at making campfires, celebrating life's accomplishments/milestones, sending thoughtfully chosen greeting cards, giving speeches, cooking slumgullion and big family breakfasts, fixing things, teaching game strategies, doing math, managing teams and complex projects, dancing with the ladies, playing jacks, bridge, pool, pitching horseshoes, golfing, and generally carrying on (Pitcairn Follies was just the beginning!). He loved Pittsburgh sports, his flower gardens and birds, cowboy/western movies, ginger snaps, fig newtons, Wheaties, cherry pie, quiet days at Muddy Creek, sunsets on the Gulf, wondering at the night sky and why we have not yet made it to Mars, helping his much loved neighbors, pulling off surprises, connecting with younger people and ideas, bursting into song, using his IPad, while telling about early computers at Westinghouse, dictating his life stories, asking his Alexa to play Big Band Era music. He believed in education and hard work, in the beauty and adventure of life, in loving again despite personal loss and tragedy. He dearly treasured his afternoon 'tea' time with Trudy. Gene proudly participated in the Collier County Honor Flight June 20, 2015. On June 6, 2019, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, he told his story live on 92.5 radio in Ft. Meyers and was one of the World War II veterans featured in the Naples Daily News. He was recognized again in that paper on his birthday, August 13, 2019, sadly three days after his death. He died peacefully while enroute to a breakfast event honoring veterans in Naples, Florida, continuing to do his duty till the very end. Gene was predeceased by wife, Patricia Montgomery Roberts; brothers, Calvin, (Viola), and Robert, (Esther); sisters Audrey Proffit Henry (Lloyd), Arlene Mitcheltree (Bill), Bernice Walston (Thomas); niece, Janet Roberts. Survived by daughters, Laura Roberts of Amherst, Massachusetts, Kristin Roberts of Cosby, Tennessee (Larry Ball); siblings Dorothy Dickson (Alan, deceased), Gerald W. Roberts (Catherine, deceased); granddaughters, Shoshana Weiner of Amherst, Massachusetts, Ellie Weiner of Asheville, North Carolina (Morgane Marshall); life companion, Trudy Whittemore; step-grandson, Don Huber; step-granddaughter, Melanie Huber; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, special nieces by marriage, and dear devoted friends the world over. Special cousins by marriage, Molly Arcure (Dave), Joannie Meehan (Michael), and Bill Sandston (Jeannie), who died 8-3-19. All are welcome to attend Memorial Celebration on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Old Stone Church in Monroeville. Visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m., with the Service following at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Sarah Robbins, Pastor of Crossroads Presbyterian Church, officiating. The burial will follow onsite at Crossroads Cemetery. A Circle of Remembrance and dinner will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, on Monroeville Blvd. following the burial. Arrangements by the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., Monroeville. Donations can be made to a conservation organization of your choice or Collier County Honor Flight, P. O. Box 8001, Naples, FL. 34101, https://www.collierhonorflight.org/donate.