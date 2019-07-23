MALONEY EUGENE F.

Mr. Maloney was Executive Vice President and Corporate Counsel of Federated Investors, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA, a member of the Executive Committee, and has been employed by the firm for forty-seven years. Through Mr. Maloney's efforts, Federated Investors is responsible for virtually all state legislation permitting public entities to use money market funds to manage their liquidity. Mr. Maloney was a member of the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Fiduciary Studies and was appointed by the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate as a member of the Industry Sector Working Group on Financial Services. For 26 years, Mr. Maloney was an instructor in trust and securities law at Boston University School of Law, has been a visiting instructor at the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council and the American Bankers Association's National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University, and participated in programs leading to the designation of Certified Trust and Financial Advisor. Mr. Maloney also served as an expert witness in both judicial and legislative settings on matters relating to fiduciary compensation, will construction, and prudent investing. Mr. Maloney was a member of the Advisory Board for the David Berg Center for Leadership and Ethics at the Katz Graduate School of Business, University of Pittsburgh. Mr. Maloney has appeared as a speaker at American Bankers Association gatherings and was a frequent speaker at state bankers association meetings on the following subjects: the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and Regulation R, the deregulation of the financial services industry, the Uniform Prudent Investor Act and the investment management process it contemplates, fiduciary compensation, revisions to Regulation Q, pension reform and asset allocation as a means of optimizing return and minimizing risk, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and the emerging trends in litigation risk in the wealth management industry as a product of the intergenerational transfer of wealth. Mr. Maloney has authored and co-authored a number of articles appearing in various financial and legal publications regarding the investment responsibilities of corporate fiduciaries. He has also been the architect of various educational videos and memoranda having to do with the Uniform Prudent Investor Act, including the retention of underperforming assets and the component of cost as factors in prudent investment decisions, the implications for trust banks of functional regulation under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, asset allocation in a trust context, the prudence of international investing, the prudence of ESG investing, fiduciary compensation, and the propriety of a corporate fiduciary utilizing a mutual fund to which it provides discrete services. In February, 2011, Mr. Maloney was honored by the Trust Education Foundation, which established and funded the Eugene Maloney Trust Scholarship at Campbell University in North Carolina. In April, 2013, Gene received the Fiduciary of the Year Award from fi360 at their annual conference; fi360 is one of the top fiduciary oversight groups in the United States, and they are responsible for implementing the AIF (Accredited Investment Fiduciary) designation. In 2017 Mr. Maloney was presented with the E. Deane Kanaly Lifetime Achievement Award by the Association of Trust Organizations. Mr. Maloney received his B.A. from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts, and his J.D. from Fordham Law School in New York City. He attended Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania focusing on the financial management of commercial banks. He was an officer in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972 and served as an infantry officer for one year in the Republic of Vietnam. Mr. Maloney is survived by his wife Judy Maloney, his children Michael Maloney, Bridget Pastore, Ryan Maloney, and six grandchildren; a brother William Maloney, and a sister, Sister M. Ancilla Maloney, I.H.M. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral Friday, July 26, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Cathedral, 108 N. Dithridge St., Pgh., PA 15213. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center (hillman.upmc.com).