SHEW EUGENE FRANK
Age 69, of Bethel Park, peacefully passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. He was a graduate of Schenley High School in 1969 and of Connoley Vo-Tech in 1971 where he learned air conditioning/refrigeration. Eugene worked in his family business, The House of Chiang, in Oakland from 1980 until the restaurant closed its doors in 2006 as the head chef. He loved to cook for his family most of all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Yee and Yung Chu Shew (Wong). Eugene will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years, Vickie, and his children, Angela (Craig) Menne, Richard, and Jennifer (Jeremy) Neal. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Aydan, Quentin, and Ruby; and his siblings, Nancy (John) Serbin, Samuel, Susan (Michael) Solito, Hugh; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A private memorial service was held on Sunday for family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, c/o One Children's Hospital Drive, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, www.givetochildrens.org/donate. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. 412 531-4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019